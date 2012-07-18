FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's June housing completions down 3.2 pct y/y
July 18, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia's June housing completions down 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in
Russia totalled 65,400 in June, up from 34,700 in the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
    Based on total area, housing completions fell by 3.2 
percent year-on-year, but were up 68.8 percent versus the
previous month.
    The FSS provided the following data:
    HOUSING COMPLETIONS      June 12      May 12    June 11 
    Total units               65,400      34,700        n/a 
    Square metres (mln)          5.2         3.1        5.4 
    Y/Y pct change              -3.2        +7.0       +6.2 
    M/M pct change             +68.8        +5.9      +86.7 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

