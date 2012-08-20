FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's July housing completions rise 15.5 pct yr/yr
August 20, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia's July housing completions rise 15.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 52,600 in July, down from 65,400 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.

Based on total square, housing completions rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year, but were down 19.4 percent versus the previous month.

The FSS provided the following data:

HOUSING COMPLETIONS July 12 June 12 June 11

Total units 52,600 65,400 n/a

Square metres (mln) 4.2 5.2 3.6

Y/Y pct change +15.5 -3.2 +17.7

M/M pct change -19.4 +68.8 -22.5

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

