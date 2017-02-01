FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says EU "nit-picking" hampers Russia-Hungary nuclear deal
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 1, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says EU "nit-picking" hampers Russia-Hungary nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The European Commission with the help of nit-picking is impeding the implementation of this project, which is already practically agreed by the Hungarian and Russian sides," Ushakov told reporters on the eve of a visit to Hungary by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ushakov also accused Ukraine's government of provoking a flare-up in fighting with pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine. Kiev has blamed the rebels for the fighting, around the town of Avdiyivka.

"With its flagrant provocation in the area of Avdiyivka, Kiev wants to test the preparedness of the new (U.S.) administration," Ushakov said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

