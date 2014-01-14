FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to lend Hungary 10 bln euros for nuclear construction
January 14, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Russia to lend Hungary 10 bln euros for nuclear construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia will lend up to 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) to Hungary to help build two new units at the Paks nuclear power plant, Sergei Kiriyenko, the head of state-owned power plant builder, was quoted by news agency RIA as saying on Tuesday.

Kirienko was speaking after President Vladimir Putin agreed a cooperation deal with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that foresees building the new units, doubling the capacity of the Paks facility. ($1 = 0.7324 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

