MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he and visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had agreed on the construction of two new blocks at Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant, Interfax reported.

Putin said the new units at the Paks plant south of Budapest would double the capacity of the power station, which is now 2 gigawatts. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine)