Kremlin says IMF decision on lending rules a "dangerous precedent"
December 9, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says IMF decision on lending rules a "dangerous precedent"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The decision by the International Monetary Fund to soften lending rules for countries if they fail to repay official debt creates a dangerous precedent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“The precedent for us is absolutely not acceptable, and the main thing is that it is quite dangerous because we have created a dangerous precedent for permitting the non-payment of sovereign debts. The question is: what will happen after that?” Peskov told reporters. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

