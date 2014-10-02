FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Russia stop imports of more than 500 tonnes of U.S. chicken legs - consumer watchdog
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 2, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Russia stop imports of more than 500 tonnes of U.S. chicken legs - consumer watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline)

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday it had stopped imports of more than 500 tonnes of U.S. chicken legs as part of efforts to prevent “counterfeit and prohibited” food entering the Russian market.

The watchdog said in a statement it had also stopped more than 70 tonnes of pig products from Poland and Germany as well as 100 tonnes of apples because they were labelled improperly. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.