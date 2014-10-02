REFILE-Russia stop imports of more than 500 tonnes of U.S. chicken legs - consumer watchdog

(Refiles to fix headline)

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday it had stopped imports of more than 500 tonnes of U.S. chicken legs as part of efforts to prevent “counterfeit and prohibited” food entering the Russian market.

The watchdog said in a statement it had also stopped more than 70 tonnes of pig products from Poland and Germany as well as 100 tonnes of apples because they were labelled improperly. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)