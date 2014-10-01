FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
InBev to close brewery in Russia
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

InBev to close brewery in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev subsidiary SUN InBev said on Wednesday it would close its Angarsk brewery in East Siberia citing higher taxes and toughened regulation.

It marks the fourth plant closure by the world’s largest brewer in Russia in two years as the government boosts regulation aiming to curb alcohol sales.

“Given the general market decline, we must act and take the necessary measures to maintain the competitiveness of our Russian business,” Andrey Gubka, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s president for Russia and Ukraine, said in a statement.

An excise tax increase and various restrictions and bans have made Russia’s regulation of the sector among the strictest in the world, the company said.

Baltika, the Russian unit of Denmark’s Carlsberg, this week also suspended production at one of its breweries.

Russia’s stagnating economy, which is expected to grow 0.5 percent in gross domestic product terms this year versus an earlier official forecast of up to 3 percent, has squeezed consumer spending. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.