India's ONGC interested in Russia's Arctic offshore
October 21, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

India's ONGC interested in Russia's Arctic offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters - India’s state oil company ONGC is interested in exploring for oil and gas in the Arctic offshore with Russian partners, the leaders of the two countries said after holding talks in Moscow on Monday.

The two sides also said they would study the possibility of pumping Russian hydrocarbons by pipeline to India, while agreeing on the significance of supplying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India.

A joint statement, issued after President Vladimir Putin hosted Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Kremlin, contained no energy breakthroughs. India has long sought to expand its upstream foothold in Russia, with limited success.

