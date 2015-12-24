FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia plans to build at least 6 nuclear units in India in 20 years -Putin
December 24, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia plans to build at least 6 nuclear units in India in 20 years -Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia plans to build at least six new nuclear power units in India in the next 20 years, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking after talks with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also said that Moscow and New Delhi were successfully cooperating in production of Brahmos missiles and planned to produce jointly a new type of jet fighter and transport aircraft.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

