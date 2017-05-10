FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia boosts Urals oil flow to India as OPEC cuts production - traders
May 10, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 3 months ago

Russia boosts Urals oil flow to India as OPEC cuts production - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russia has steeply raised Urals oil supplies to India, taking market share from OPEC countries that are cutting production as part of a global pact to prop up prices, traders said and shipping reports showed on Wednesday.

Historically, Russian crude oil exports to India did not exceed 500,000 tonnes per year, but since the start of 2017 supplies have surpassed 1 million tonnes and are expected to rise further, according to the traders and reports.

India's main crude suppliers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, cut exports to India this year due to production curbs under the agreement between OPEC and other leading oil producers.

Iran, also a major supplier to India, is decreasing shipments due to a row over a gas field between New Delhi and Tehran.

Reporting by Olga Yagova, additional reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dale Hudson

