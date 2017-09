Russia's President Vladimir Putin (4th R), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) and members of their delegations attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - ONGC is in talks to increase its stake in Vankor oilfield owned by Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, official documents showed on Thursday.

The documents, signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, also call for cooperation between Russian and Indian companies in offshore and onshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia.