Russian CenBank says 6-7 pct inflation unacceptable
April 20, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Russian CenBank says 6-7 pct inflation unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that there are risks annual inflation may settle for a long time between 6 and 7 percent, which is not acceptable.

“For some this level of inflation may seem acceptable,” Nabiullina said at the finance ministry’s board meeting. “But in my opinion this is very unacceptable, because that is not the level of inflation needed for investment growth. Six-seven percent - this is not investment-level inflation.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

