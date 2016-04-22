UPDATE 1-Russian finance minister says govt and c.bank should have same inflation target

(Adds quote and context, changes dateline)

KAZAN, Russia, April 22 (Reuters) - The Russian government and central bank should have a single target for inflation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, and the matter is being discussed in the government.

“We certainly consider that we together with the central bank should have unified goals. This question is being discussed in the government,” Siluanov told reporters in Kazan.

His comments come a day after the Economy Ministry announced revised forecasts which predicted inflation would stay above 4 percent in 2017 and 2018, contradicting the central bank’s official target of reducing inflation to 4 percent by the end of 2017.

The bank has repeatedly said it is on track to meet the target, the main benchmark for monetary policy, next year.

Inflation was 7.3 percent in March, falling from 16.9 percent a year earlier. It is expected to remain on a downward path in the medium term because of a weak economy and moderately tight monetary policy.

The bank’s forecasts often differ from those of the Economy Ministry, which provide the base for budget planning.

Siluanov said: "As a whole (in the government) the forecast that was made by the Economy Ministry was supported This is still not a final forecast. A final forecast will be made in the summer."