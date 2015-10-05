FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finance ministry sees lower inflation at year-end
October 5, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russian finance ministry sees lower inflation at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday that monthly inflation could accelerate to 0.6 to 0.7 percent in October but it expected lower annual inflation by year-end.

“(This) together with a favourable base effect will lead to lower inflation year-on-year, to 15.5 percent in October and around 12 percent by the end of the year,” said Vladimir Kolychev, the ministry’s director of long-term strategic planning.

Russia’s monthly inflation quickened to 0.6 percent in September from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet

