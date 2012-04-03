FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 6 years

Russia cbank sees increased inflationary risks in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Risks to Russia’s full-year inflation target of 5-6 percent will increase in the second half of 2012 due to current account and capital account surpluses, Alexei Ulyukayev, the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank, said on Tuesday.

“It is possible that we will enter a situation of dual surpluses, as we saw in 2006-2007, and this will create huge liquidity on the domestic market and inflationary risks,” Ulyukayev told a conference.

“This will be a headache for the central bank,” he said, adding that the central bank still hopes to contain full-year inflation at 5-6 percent in 2012.

In 2011, inflation stood at a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiseleva)

