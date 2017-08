MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russia will achieve its annual 4-percent inflation target for 2017 in May, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

The ministry also keeps its earlier forecast for the rouble rate of 62-63 per dollar at the end of this year at current oil prices, Oreshkin told Rossiya 24 channel. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)