10 months ago
October 21, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 10 months ago

Russian cenbank says risks of missing inflation target at end-2017 remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer inflation may still fail to reach four percent target by the end of 2017, the central bank said on Friday.

A reading of trend inflation, which takes into account real price changes along with mid-term inflationary expectations, slowed to 8.1 percent in September from 8.5 percent in August.

Trend inflation is set to slow further, reflecting lower inflationary pressures in the economy, the central bank said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
