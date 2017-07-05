MOSCOW, July 5 Consumer prices in Russia rose
0.4 percent in the week to July 3, after staying unchanged or
posting incremental gains of 0.1 percent for several weeks in a
row, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on
Wednesday.
The spike in weekly inflation was driven by an increase in
utility tariffs that rose on average by 2.3-4.1 percent,
depending on the region, the data showed.
Though quicker price growth in weekly terms is likely to
lift Russia's annual inflation reading, it poses little threat
to the central bank's target of bringing annual inflation to 4
percent by the end of the year, analysts say.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)