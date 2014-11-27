FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's InterRao returns to 9-month profit
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's InterRao returns to 9-month profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao said on Thursday it generated net profit of 11 billion roubles ($230 million) in the first nine months of 2014, compared to a net loss of 13.9 billion roubles a year earlier.

Adjusted for non-cash items, its net profit rose 38 percent to 19 billion roubles, while revenues were up 11 percent to 526 billion roubles, the company said in a financial report. (1 US dollar = 47.6997 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

