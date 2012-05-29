FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's InterRAO seeks Bashkirenergo preferred shares
May 29, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's InterRAO seeks Bashkirenergo preferred shares

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian power firm InterRAO said on Tuesday it offered to buy preferred shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 26.25 roubles ($0.82) per share.

Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders.

The split will see InterRAO, which currently owns a 25.08 percent voting stake in Bashkirenergo, obtain control of the utility’s 4.2 gigawatts of power-generating assets.

