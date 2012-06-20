FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
InterRAO ready to buy Bashkirenergo ordinary shares
June 20, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

InterRAO ready to buy Bashkirenergo ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it offered to buy ordinary shares from minority shareholders in regional electric company Bashkirenergo for 33.57 roubles ($1.03) per share.

Earlier, InterRAO said it had offered to pay 26.25 roubles per preferred share in Bashkirenergo.

Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema , plans to demerge its electricity grid and power generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to the two main shareholders.

