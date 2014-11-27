FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's InterRao forecasts 2015 EBITDA at 55 bln roubles
November 27, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's InterRao forecasts 2015 EBITDA at 55 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian power holding InterRao sees its 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, earnings and amortisation (EBITDA) at around 55 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), Ilnyar Mirsiyapov, head of strategy and investment, said on Thursday.

EBITDA is projected at 48-49 billion roubles in 2014, up from 39.2 billion in 2013, the firm’s finance director Dmitry Palunin said on a conference call.

Earlier the company announced net profit of 11 billion roubles ($230 million) in the first nine months of 2014. (1 US dollar = 47.5510 Russian rouble) (Reporting By Natalia Lyrchikova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

