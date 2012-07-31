FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's InterRAO gets 9.6 bln rouble loan from EBRD
July 31, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Russia's InterRAO gets 9.6 bln rouble loan from EBRD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will grant a 9.6 billion rouble ($298.23 million) loan to Russia’s state electricity holding firm InterRAO and may later convert it into the company’s shares, InterRAO said on Tuesday.

The deal comes as InterRAO, in which several state-controlled entities own nearly 60 percent, is preparing to sell a 2-3 percent of its own stock to a strategic investor ahead of a potential secondary share placement by 2013.

The EBRD may convert the loan into InterRAO shares at 5.5 kopecks per share within four and a half years starting from the date the loan is provided. InterRAO shares traded at 2.6 kopecks on Tuesday, meaning the value of the whole company stands at $8.2 billion.

Boris Kovalchuk, chief executive with InterRAO, told journalists that the EBRD may get around 1-1.8 percent stake in the company.

The EBRD, set up in 1991 to manage the transition of former communist countries to market economies, invests in a wide range of businesses. Depending on the business, the EBRD may later sell holdings at a premium.

