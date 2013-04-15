FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's InterRao plans $500 mln Eurobonds in roubles
April 15, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's InterRao plans $500 mln Eurobonds in roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao plans to issue rouble-denominated Eurobonds worth an equivalent of $500 million, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

The company may sell the bonds towards the end of this year, Dmitry Palunin told reporters.

He also said InterRao aimed to start paying dividends from 2013 or 2014 profits. In 2012, it recorded a net loss of 14.4 billion roubles ($464 million) under Russian Accounting Standards that are used as a basis for dividend payments. ($1 = 31.0341 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

