Russia's InterRAO abandons foreign expansion plans
June 25, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

Russia's InterRAO abandons foreign expansion plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian state electricity holding company InterRAO (IRAO.MM) has abandoned plans to expand by aquisition overseas due to uncertainty about domestic Russian regulations, the head of the firm Boris Kovalchuk said.

The company had been linked to deals in Italy and Spain, a strategy that had dismayed investors who favoured investment in the underdeveloped Russian market. [ID:nR4E8DA02O]

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Writing by John Bowker, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

