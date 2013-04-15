Russia's InterRAO 2012 net loss at 22.4 bln roubles

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s state electricity holding firm InterRAO on Monday reported a 2012 net loss of 22.4 billion roubles ($721.79 million), including the impact from its acquisition of regional electric company Bashkirenergo.

This compares to a net profit of 41.5 billion in 2011.

Exclusion of non-cash items gave the company an adjusted net income of 5.1 billion roubles, compared to 12.9 billion in 2011, a result of costs growing faster than revenue, InterRAO said in a statement.

The company’s revenue grew by 3.7 percent in 2013, year-on-year to 556.2 billion rouble.

InterRAO said its net profit figure has historically been volatile as the company has grown by consolidating its ownership stakes in publicly traded energy companies. ($1 = 31.0341 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Megan Davies)