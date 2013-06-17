FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank CIB to open up to $2.2 bln in credit to Interros
June 17, 2013 / 9:18 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Sberbank CIB to open up to $2.2 bln in credit to Interros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Sberbank Corporate & Investment Business (CIB), a subsidiary of Russia’s top lender Sberbank , said on Monday it will open up to $2.2 billion in credit lines to Interros holding company, which manages assets of tycoon Vladimir Potanin.

Interros, which owns a stake in Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, will use the funds for refinancing and investment needs, Sberbank CIB and Interros said in a statement.

The credit lines will have a maturity period for up to five years. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

