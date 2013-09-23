CORRECTED-REUTERS SUMMIT-Moscow Exchange: no downside left for stock market

(Corrects to say OTC clearing, not trading, to be launched this autumn)

* Moscow Exchange says structural reforms help reverse downward trend

* Diversity of products helps Moscow Exchange grow business

* Russian privatisation plans still in the pipeline

By Nikita Pavlov and Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s stock market is set to rebound, thanks in part to reforms to bring trading in line with international norms, Moscow Exchange’s chief executive said on Monday.

Selling at a near 50-percent discount to those of other emerging nations, Russian stocks have something of a pariah status for foreign investors worried at corruption and stalled efforts to modernise the economy.

“There is nothing left but upside,” Alexander Afanasiev told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

Structural reforms to simplify share trading and settlement, in line with top international bourses, had helped arrest a trend of falling trading volumes, he said.

Turnover was down 30 percent in the year to the end of August compared to the same period of 2012. But average daily volume so far in September is 41 billion roubles ($1.3 billion), 30 percent higher than in the first eight months of the year.

Meanwhile, the RTS index has gained 12 percent so far this month - outpacing a 9 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. Russian stocks are still down over 4 percent year to date.

Appetite for Russian stocks has been hit by corporate governance scandals, such as Rosneft’s takeover of TNK-BP early this year, which left minority shareholders in the Anglo-Russian oil venture nursing losses.

Russian stocks trade an average price to earnings ratio of about 5 - half that of countries in the emerging markets index.

Despite the decline in equity trading, Moscow Exchange’s net income rose 39 percent in the first half of the year with forex, money markets and derivatives all growing.

“Diversification allows us to grow our business at different stages of the cycle,” Afanasyev said.

The exchange started a new central securities depository last year to simplify trading and settlement. In September, it moved to a two-day “T+2” settlement system, in line with international practice.

In another step to make the exchange more accessible for foreign investors, Euroclear Bank and Clearsteam should begin settling trades in Russian stocks by next July - possibly sooner, Afanasiev said.

This autumn, the Moscow Exchange is planning to launch gold trading and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives clearing.

Russia is, meanwhile, seeking to boost demand from domestic investors, considering tax exemptions on capital gains and working on a pension reform that would free up funds for stock investment.

“Private investors have again shown interest in market risk. For now, there are no reasons for such low valuations of Russian stocks,” said Afanasiev.

The decline in the market has also discouraged the state’s $50 billion privatisation plan.

The government has halved its privatisation target for next year after revenues from selling state enterprises have repeatedly fallen short of target.

“Very detailed work is being done on the offerings of specific companies,” Afansiev said. “It is understood that the owner must choose the right moment to place shares”. ($1 = 31.8200 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)