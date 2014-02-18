FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Detsky Mir aims for London IPO in mid-March-sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Detsky Mir aims for London IPO in mid-March-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is aiming to launch its planned London initial public offering in mid-March, two banking sources said on Tuesday.

Detsky Mir is among a number of retail companies hoping to tap into demand from foreign investors for stakes in consumer-oriented businesses in Russia and follows the flotation of telecoms firm Megafon in 2012 and Russian consumer credit firm TCS last year.

Other consumer-focused IPOs are expected this year such as hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, corporate and individual loans bank Credit Bank of Moscow and German retailer Metro AG’s Russian cash-and-carry business.

Detsky Mir is aiming to raise between $300 million and $400 million, one source said. The offering will include new shares, the source added.

JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Citi and Renaissance Capital will be working on the offering, the sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.