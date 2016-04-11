FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Russia delivers first part of S-300 air defence system
April 11, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Iran says Russia delivers first part of S-300 air defence system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia has sent the first part of its S-300 air defence missile system to Iran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday.

Russia says it canceled a contract to deliver S-300s, among the world’s most capable air defence systems, to Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West. But President Vladimir Putin lifted that self-imposed ban in April 2015 following an interim nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Israel strongly opposes the supply of the system to Iran, which does not recognize the Jewish state. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
