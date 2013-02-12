FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks facilitate Iran oil exports - minister
February 12, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Russian banks facilitate Iran oil exports - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Small Russian banks are participating in schemes to finance Iranian oil exports, which are the target of U.S. and European sanctions against Tehran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

“Large (banks) are not taking part. Small ones are, yes,” Novak told reporters, in the first such confirmation by a top Russian official.

“Major banks are not involved as they have taken into consideration the possibility of any sanctions to which they might become subject.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

