Iran urges progress on oil and gas swap with Russia

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Iran wants to cooperate with Russia in an oil and gas swap mechanism, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday after meeting his Russian counterpart in Tehran.

“Iran and Russia can have a suitable cooperation in the fields of trade and an oil and gas swap,” the Shana news agency quoted Zanganeh as saying.

The two countries have been discussing the swap for several years. Russia would send oil and gas to northern Iran, where supply is scarce, and Iran in return would send oil and gas from its southern fields to Russia’s customers in the Gulf. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Alexander Smith)