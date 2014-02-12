FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian minister to Iran for trade talks in April
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 12, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian minister to Iran for trade talks in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context on U.S. position)

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy minister will visit Iran in April to discuss a broad range of trade issues, he said on Wednesday, playing down reports from Tehran that a barter deal involving Iranian oil exports was in the offing.

Reuters reported on Jan. 10 that Moscow and Tehran were in talks on a $1.5 billion per month oil-for-goods swap that would enable Iran, now subject to U.S.-led financial sanctions, to increase its crude exports substantially.

Details have, however, been scant and slow to emerge, amid U.S. warnings that a trade deal would undermine efforts to follow through on an interim agreement struck by Iran and six world powers in November to curb its nuclear programme.

“The trip will probably happen - it won’t be in March but at the end of April,” Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

Ulyukayev was responding to an Iranian report last weekend that he would visit Tehran on March 21, carrying a proposal to exchange Iranian oil for railway construction work.

U.S President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would come down like a “ton of bricks” on violators of sanctions against Tehran.

A U.S. official said last week that it appeared the Russian-Iranian deal would not go ahead for now, adding that such a deal would make it hard to a reach a comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran at talks set to start next week. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.