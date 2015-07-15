Russia in talks with Iran over passenger plane sales - minister

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Iran are holding talks over Russia supplying the Islamic republic with Sukhoi Superjet passenger planes, Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Wednesday.

“Such talks are being held,” Sokolov told reporters. “And not only Superjets, but also other technology is being met with certain interest from our Iranian comrades.”

The Sukhoi Superjet is the first new airliner Russia has developed since the fall of the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)