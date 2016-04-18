FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says all issues cleared to issue $5 bln in loans to Iran - agencies
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Russia says all issues cleared to issue $5 bln in loans to Iran - agencies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia and Iran have solved all legal issues regarding over $5 billion worth of loans which Moscow agreed to issue to Tehran, paving the way for the disbursement of the first part of the credits, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak was quoted on Monday as saying.

Russia agreed in November to issue these loans to finance joint projects in infrastructure, transport and geological exploration involving Russian companies in Iran.

This year, Russia has said it may issue the first tranche of the loans, worth $2.2 billion, to be spent on the electrification of Iran’s railways and the construction of a power station by Russian companies.

Storchak would not go into details on the original differences over the loans, but said that now it was up to the authorities of the two countries to decide when to start issuing the credit.

“The subject is closed,” RIA news agency cited Storchak as saying. “Only procedural matters are left.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.