MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia will build two new nuclear power plant units in Iran under an agreement signed in Moscow on Tuesday.

The agreement precedes a Nov. 24 deadline for a deal at talks between Iran and world powers that would curb Tehran’s nuclear programme, which the West says may be aimed at building atomic weapons but Iran says is for peaceful purposes. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)