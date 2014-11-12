Russia optimistic over deal at nuclear talks with Iran

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia believes there is a good chance of world powers reaching a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme by a Nov. 24 deadline, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

“We aren’t looking at the possibility of not reaching a deal by Nov. 24. We are focused completely on the task before us in so far as we have a chance and it’s not small. We can’t miss (the opportunity),” he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)