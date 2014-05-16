Russia says no oil-for-goods deal yet with Iran

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that talks with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh in Moscow on Thursday had not produced a final agreement on a potential oil-for-goods deal between the countries.

“We did not reach a final agreement,” Novak told reporters, adding that he hoped a deal could be agreed in time for an inter-governmental meeting in the autumn.

Reuters reported in April that Iran and Russia had made progress on a barter deal that could be worth up to $20 billion under which Moscow would provide Russian equipment and goods in exchange for Iranian oil. (Reprting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)