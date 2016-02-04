UPDATE 1-Iran says discussing oil sales to Russia's Rosneft

(Adds detail, quotes, changes sourcing, no comment from Rosneft)

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Iran has been discussing possible oil sales to top Russian oil producer Rosneft, Russian news agencies quoted a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying in Moscow on Thursday.

“I met the Russian Security Council secretary the day before yesterday. (Igor) Sechin, the head of Rosneft, was present at the meeting,” Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

“On the Iranian side, there is a willingness to supply this company corresponding volumes of oil daily,” he added.

Rosneft declined to comment.

Iran is on track to raise oil production by 500,000 barrels per day after Western sanctions over its nuclear programme were lifted last month.

Reuters shipping data shows that since sanctions were removed, a number of vessels have been tentatively fixed to sail from Tehran to various locations in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Trading sources said Litasco, the trading arm of Russia’s Lukoil, looked set to become the first post-sanctions buyer of Iranian oil in Europe.

Moscow and Iran have previously discussed an oil-for-goods swap, but negotiations petered out after the sanctions were repealed, said Russian officials who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Adrian Croft)