Iran calls for closer ties with Russia, Iraq and Venezuela on energy issues -RIA
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 3, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Iran calls for closer ties with Russia, Iraq and Venezuela on energy issues -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iran calls for closer ties with Russia, Iraq and Venezuela on energy issues, RIA news agency quoted Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying on Wednesday.

“In the energy sector, Iran and Russia should feel no rivalry and must cooperate with each other,” he said during a visit to Moscow. “Our position is that such countries like Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Iraq ... should have more contacts and consultations on the energy market.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

