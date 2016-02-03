MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iran calls for closer ties with Russia, Iraq and Venezuela on energy issues, RIA news agency quoted Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying on Wednesday.

“In the energy sector, Iran and Russia should feel no rivalry and must cooperate with each other,” he said during a visit to Moscow. “Our position is that such countries like Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Iraq ... should have more contacts and consultations on the energy market.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)