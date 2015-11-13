Russia's Putin to visit Iran for gas exporters summit on Nov. 23

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran on Nov. 23 to attend a summit of gas exporting countries, his aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters on Friday, in a sign of warming ties between Moscow and Tehran.

The visit will be Putin’s first to Iran since 2007 and he is expected to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Ushakov told reporters.

Iran is to host a Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Nov. 23, in preparation for the lifting of Western sanctions next year under the terms of a nuclear deal struck in July.

Tehran has recently strengthened ties with Moscow, which is considering providing two loans worth a total of $7 billion to Iran.

Russia has insisted on Tehran’s inclusion in international talks over Syria where the two countries are coordinating their efforts to help President Bashar al-Assad defeat Islamist militants.

The Kommersant newspaper has also reported that Russia is to press ahead with a plan to supply Iran with S-300 air defence missiles, despite concerns from the United States and Israel.

Ushakov also confirmed that Putin would attend a United Nations conference on climate change which starts in Paris on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)