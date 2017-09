MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russian government authorities have ordered financing of economic projects in Iran, including the construction of a nuclear plant, RIA news agency cited Kremlin’s top adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying on Wednesday.

Ushakov met with Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is visiting Russia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)