Iran's General Soleimani in Moscow for talks - three sources
April 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Iran's General Soleimani in Moscow for talks - three sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani has flown to Moscow for talks with Russia’s military and political leadership, three sources with knowledge of his trip said on Friday.

“General Soleimani travelled to Moscow last night to discuss issues including the delivery of S300s and further military cooperation,” one senior Iranian security official told Reuters, referring to an air defence system Russia is supplying Iran.

A Kremlin spokesman said that a meeting with Soleimani was not on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in ANKARA and Lidia Kelly in MOSCOW; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

