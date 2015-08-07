FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says cannot confirm Iran Quds chief Moscow visit
#Energy
August 7, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

White House says cannot confirm Iran Quds chief Moscow visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it could not confirm reports that the head of Iran’s elite military Quds Force, who is subject to a U.N. travel ban, has visited Russia.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said reports of the trip are “an indication of ongoing concerns” the United States has with Iran’s behavior.

Qassem Soleimani, chief of the force, which is an overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, talked with senior Russian officials in Moscow in July, an Iranian official said on Friday. Two U.S. security sources earlier confirmed a media report that Soleimani visited Russia. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)

