Russia's Putin says eyes trade boost with Iran

TEHRAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wants to boost trade ties with Iran after meeting with leaders of the Islamic Republic in Tehran.

Putin, speaking at joint briefing with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, also said there are plans to create a free trade zone between the Moscow-led economic union of former Soviet Union countries and Iran, as well as increased use of national currencies in trade with Tehran. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)