Around 20 Islamic State recruiters arrested in Moscow - RIA

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Around 20 followers of Islamic State were arrested in Moscow while trying to recruit new fighters for the group, RIA news agency cited a security source as saying on Wednesday.

“During a joint operation of the FSB (Federal Security Service) and the police, around twenty people suspected of connections to ISIS (Islamic State) were arrested,” RIA quoted the source as saying.

“According to preliminary information, they were searching for and recruiting new members in Moscow.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)