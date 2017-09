MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Italy may sign contracts on agriculture projects during this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Friday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will come to the forum and may meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during the visit, Dvorkovich added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dominic Evans)