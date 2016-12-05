TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp are working on a deal to provide 800 million
euros ($845 million) in loans to Russian gas giant Gazprom,
sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The banks are in talks to finalise the deal during Russian
President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on Dec. 15-16, said
the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly. JPMorgan Chase & Co is also likely to
participate in the deal, the sources said.
Mizuho and SMBC officials did not immediately comment.
JPMorgan Chase officials in Tokyo referred inquiries to their
New York office, which was closed outside U.S. business hours.
SMBC is also working on providing financing for Russian bank
Alfa Bank with state-run Japan Bank for International
Cooperation and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, the
sources said.
($1 = 0.9470 euros)
