FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Gazprom in talks with Japanese banks about raising 800 mln euros: sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 9 months ago

Gazprom in talks with Japanese banks about raising 800 mln euros: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW/TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom is working on a deal under which Japanese banks would provide it with financing worth 800 million euros ($851.28 million), two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The deal is likely to be signed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Japan on Dec. 15, according to one of the sources. The other source said the deal related to project financing for Gazprom.

The sources did not name the banks being tapped to provide the financing. Gazprom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and Taro Fuse in TOKYO; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.